Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to travel to United Kingdom for first time in four years

Published by AFP 17 de junio, 2026

Prince Harry, the youngest son of King Charles III, will travel in July to the United Kingdom with his wife Meghan and their two children, marking the family’s first trip in four years, British media reported on Wednesday.

The couple has lived in California since 2020, following their split from the royal family, and it is unknown whether Harry, Meghan and their children will meet with King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The prince’s two children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, last saw their grandfather, Charles III, in person in 2022, during the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

The couple plans to make this trip as part of preparations for the Invictus Games, which will be held in July 2027 in Birmingham, according to several media outlets, including the BBC.

Harry, the youngest son of the late Princess Diana, and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their official duties in 2020 following a falling-out with the royal family, including his brother, Prince William.