Keiko Fujimori takes office as Peru's new President

Keiko Fujimori during her inauguration as president of Peru. July 28, 2026AFP.

Published by Alejandro Baños 28 de julio, 2026

Keiko Fujimori began her term as the new president of Peru one month after securing a narrow victory in the elections against leftist candidate Roberto Sánchez.

The conservative lawmaker, daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, won the election by just over 50,000 votes, with 50.1% of the vote.

"I swear that I will faithfully carry out the duties of President of the Republic entrusted to me by the nation for the 2026–2031 term," Fujimori said during a ceremony held at the Peruvian Congress.

Fujimori thus becomes the second woman to serve as president of Peru, following Dina Boluarte.

The new Peruvian president's first challenge will be to curb the organized crime plaguing the country, just as she promised during her election campaign.

Fujimori's inauguration was attended by several heads of state, including Javier Milei (Argentina), Santiago Peña (Paraguay), José Antonio Kast (Chile), Daniel Noboa (Ecuador), Rodrigo Paz (Bolivia), Yamandú Orsi (Uruguay), and Nasri Asfura (Honduras), as well as the King of Spain, Felipe VI.