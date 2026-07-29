Preview of the new Dulles airport: Trump unveils over $20 billion plan

Published by Joaquín Núñez 29 de julio, 2026

On Wednesday, Donald Trump unveiled a plan to transform and modernize the Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). Speaking from the Oval Office alongside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the president outlined the project, which will cost more than $20 billion to turn IAD into a "world-class" airport.

According to a statement from the Department of Transportation (DOT), the plan includes the renovation or construction of more than 5 million square feet of airport infrastructure. Among the main projects are the replacement of Terminals C and D with new terminals capable of handling a greater number of aircraft, the expansion of the AeroTrain system and the construction of a central pedestrian tunnel that will allow for the gradual elimination of the traditional "mobile lounges" that transport passengers between terminals.

In addition, the plan includes the modernization of the check-in areas and security checkpoints, the implementation of a new baggage handling system to reduce wait times, the expansion of VIP lounges, a new facility for Customs and immigration, and improvements to the international arrivals area.

The project will be developed under a public-private partnership by the DOT, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), and United Airlines. According to the agency, since the bidding process opened, more than 30 renovation proposals from developers, architects, and engineers have been reviewed.

During the project's presentation at the White House, President Trump emphasized that this is a "necessary" renovation and "another step in our ongoing efforts to make Washington DC safe and beautiful again."

"For years, the United States has watched other major cities around the globe welcome travelers with grand and modern airports, yet the last major airport built in the United States was Denver in 1995... so we're doing something with Dulles that's going to make it, I think, maybe the top anywhere in the world," the president said from the Oval Office.

"This is bipartisan. A lot of people, whether you're Republican or Democrat, you hate the way Dulles operates, so everyone's come together, and we're building for America, and building for the future. It's going to be the premier airport in our country," added Secretary Duffy.

Opened in 1962 and located about 26 miles from Washington, D.C., IAD is the main international gateway to the U.S. capital. Operated by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), it serves as one of United Airlines' main hubs and handles nearly 30 million passengers a year.

The construction work will be carried out in phases to avoid disruptions to airport operations. Although authorities have not released a definitive timeline, the transformation is expected to span several years.