Russia charges Telegram founder Pavel Durov with 'complicity in terrorism'

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de julio, 2026

Russia has issued an international arrest warrant against Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of the messaging platform Telegram, after he was accused of "complicity in terrorism."

"An international arrest warrant has been issued for Telegram CEO P. Durov," stated the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in a statement obtained by AFP.

Durov, a Russian-born entrepreneur, is currently residing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Specifically, the Kremlin accuses Durov of failing to remove a popular bot—known as Leo Match—on Telegram that is allegedly used by Ukrainian intelligence services to manipulate Russian citizens and involve them "in terrorist and sabotage activities."

According to the FSB, 46 Russian citizens—including minors—were detained in the last 12 months for interacting with Leo Match. Russian authorities claim that those detained were blackmailed by Ukrainian intelligence agents who posed as young women on Telegram to get them to carry out acts against members of the security forces and against Russian energy and transportation infrastructure.

Durov's previous arrest

The founder of Telegram was detained in 2024 at an airport in Paris, when French authorities began investigating him for 12 different crimes related to child pornography, drug trafficking and organized crime, among others.

Durov posted bail of more than $5 million to secure his release, although he remained under judicial supervision for a time.