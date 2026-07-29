The United States and Saudi Arabia launch precision strikes against Iranian-backed groups in Iraq

Published by Joaquín Núñez 28 de julio, 2026

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported Tuesday that U.S. and Saudi forces carried out a series of precision strikes against targets belonging to terrorist groups backed by Iran in Iraq.

According to CENTCOM, the airstrikes hit multiple logistics facilities and weapons depots located in eastern Iraq. The offensive was a response to more than 30 drone attacks attributed to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over the past 72 hours.

"From February through April 2026, there were more than 600 attempted attacks on U.S. citizens and facilities by Iran-aligned terrorist militias in Iraq. The IRGC and its terrorist proxies must cease these attacks to avoid further U.S. military response," a statement released by CENTCOM reads.

In addition, the statement also asserted that "the unwarranted attacks against U.S. forces were not successful."

The announcement of the operation came just one day after CENTCOM reported the creation of the first bilateral artificial intelligence task force alongside the United Arab Emirates.

"This will be a historic milestone as we work with one of our most capable regional partners to rapidly deliver evolving AI advancements to our warfighters," Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, said.

"Together, we and our Emirati partners share a strong commitment to adopting AI applications that will foster innovation at speed and scale," he added.

The creation of this task force is part of the U.S. command's strategy to strengthen military cooperation and accelerate the integration of new technologies alongside its allies in the Middle East.