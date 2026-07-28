US and United Arab Emirates join forces to advance AI development in the military

Published by Alejandro Baños 28 de julio, 2026

In a strategic move aimed at enhancing security in the Middle East, the United States and United Arab Emirates announced a historic agreement to establish the first bilateral working group dedicated exclusively to the development of artificial intelligence (AI) applied in the military sphere.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that this project, named Task Force Talon Synapse, will be launched in the coming weeks. It will strengthen Washington, D.C.'s alliance with one of its key partners in the region.

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, stated that this agreement with "one of our most capable regional partners" will serve to "rapidly deliver evolving AI advancements to our warfighters."

"Together, we and our Emirati partners share a strong commitment to adopting AI applications that will foster innovation at speed and scale," Admiral Cooper added.

The unit's headquarters will be based in Abu Dhabi and will feature a highly specialized team of approximately 20 U.S. and Emirati experts. It will include personnel with expertise in artificial intelligence, big data, and cybersecurity.

The creation of the Task Force Talon Synapse did not happen by chance: it is the result of diplomatic and military efforts initiated by CENTCOM and the United Arab Emirates last year, and advanced by both countries in recent months. The foundations of this agreement were laid by Admiral Cooper and the UAE's National Security Advisor, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan.