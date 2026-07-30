Marine, pastor, and former mayor: Republicans’ pick for key California House race

Published by Joaquín Núñez 29 de julio, 2026

The Republican Party will seek to retain its majority in the House of Representatives. Retaining the majority is not just about defending current seats, but about going on the offensive to try to defeat Democrats in key districts. One of those districts is in the Central Valley of California, where Republicans nominated Kevin Lincoln, a Marine, pastor, and former mayor.

Lincoln, who was born in the United States and has Hispanic roots, will face off against Democrat Adam Gray in California's 13th District this November. Gray retained his seat in 2024 by a margin of just 187 votes out of more than 200,000 cast, making him one of the targets of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) for this election cycle.

In an interview with VOZ, Lincoln spoke about his candidacy and presented himself as a leader capable of working with "both sides of the aisle" to achieve results.

"I'm not a career politician"

Lincoln, 45, is a security expert whose grandfather came to California from Mexico in search of better opportunities. He joined the United States Marine Corps (USMC) in 2001 and was later recruited by the White House Military Office, where he served directly under President George W. Bush.

He later embarked on a business career that led him to work at one of Silicon Valley's leading private security firms.

However, his calling to public service led him to focus on his community. He left the corporate world to serve as a full-time administrative pastor at a local church in the city of Stockton. In 2019, he entered politics and won the election for mayor of Stockton, the most populous city in San Joaquin county.

In an interview with VOZ in Washington, D.C., the candidate stated that he is not a "career politician", but rather a citizen who seeks to see his community thrive.

"It's all been about what I can do to help other people and to improve the environment in the communities that are around me. I'm a husband of twenty-four years as well. I have two amazing adult adult children and I always tell people the greatest investment that we can make in life is that of which we invest into the next generation," he said.

"A leader capable of working with anyone"

Regarding his leadership style, Lincoln noted that his experience as a pastor, a member of the Marine Corps, and a mayor led him to become a leader capable of reaching a consensus and working with different personalities to achieve results.

"I had to work with many people from different walks of life and backgrounds that are facing different challenges in their life to help them take the next step towards healing or whatever that they need along their journey," he continued.

His candidacy is backed by Donald Trump, the NRCC, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

What are your thoughts on Adam Gray?

Regarding his Democratic opponent, Adam Gray, he stated that Gray's current term in the Congress is proving "disappointing" for the district's residents.

Specifically, he criticized him for voting against the "Big Beautiful Bill", also known as the Working Families Tax Cuts: "His policies, the the issues that he supports and votes for here in Washington are are not representative of the Central Valley in in our district. When he votes for the highest tax increase in American history by opposing the Working Families Tax Cuts, that's unacceptable."

Lincoln, in turn, emphasized that voters are asking for "a representative they feel they can trust."

"Whether or not they agree with that representative, you know, they (voters) want to know that they can trust him. And that's what I plan to do, and that's who I've been all throughout my life, is a leader that's been present, a leader that can work with anybody," he added.

A message to the Hispanic community in the district

California's 13th District has a 65.9% Hispanic population, so the community is expected to be highly influential in the election's outcome.

Lincoln recalled the legacy of his grandfather, who immigrated to the United States from Mexico: "My story and my family heritage and legacy is not much different than yours. You know, I know what it's like because of the example of my grandfather to work hard, to sacrifice, to want to do everything you possibly can to provide a better future for your family and generations that will follow you. Those are the sacrifices my grandfather made when he came to this country and he worked over forty years at a local cannery."

"I wouldn't have had the opportunity to serve our great nation in the Marine Corps. I wouldn't have had the opportunity to serve my community as a pastor. I wouldn't have had the opportunity to be the mayor of California's eleventh largest city, my hometown, the town that my grandfather immigrated to, had it not been for his sacrifices," he concluded.