The Iranian regime defies Trump with a missile attack on a US military base in Jordan

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 28 de julio, 2026

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the Iranian regime launched several ballistic missiles Tuesday night against a U.S. military facility in the Middle East in an attempt at a surprise attack. According to the military agency, the missiles were fired at approximately 5:45 p.m., but the air defense systems of the United States and its allies intercepted all the projectiles before they reached their target. "U.S. forces remain vigilant and on high alert," CENTCOM stated in a press release.

Although the military did not identify the location of the attacked facility, Axios reported that the targeted base is located in Jordan. For its part, CNN, citing its own sources, reported that Iran launched four ballistic missiles during the attack. This is the first publicly acknowledged attack against U.S. forces since President Donald Trump ordered a temporary pause in airstrikes against Tehran last week.

Iran's attack came just hours after Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House for their first face-to-face meeting since the United States and Israel launched coordinated military operations against Iran on February 28. Furthermore, the missile launch took place one day after the Republican president affirmed the existence of "very friendly negotiations" with Tehran, even though Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi had stated shortly before that the Iranian delegation had not submitted any request to continue the talks and that Tehran had rejected a U.S. proposal.

"Right now, they're talking to us about making a deal. But if we didn't do it tough, there would be no talk," Trump declared during a speech in Michigan, in which he also reiterated his position that Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon. "We're winning big time with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we're ensuring that they never have a nuclear weapon. When somebody comes up and says, 'Why are we doing this?' Just say, 'Because we cannot let them have a nuclear weapon.' It's very simple," the Republican president said.