Venezuela: Citizens protest to demand a political transition and free elections

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de julio, 2026

Various protests took place in Venezuela this Tuesday, seeking to make their voices heard before the start of talks on Venezuela's political transition later this week. Earlier this month, the interim government and a group of opposition members announced a U.S.-backed roadmap to "strengthen democracy."

Protesters across Venezuela's 335 municipalities called for elections to ensure a genuine political transition. Rodríguez has been governing under Washington's watchful eye since U.S. forces arrested Nicolás Maduro in January.

"If we want a transition, we have to hold elections. Once the election date is set, that's when the transition will begin," said Henry Alviarez, coordinator of Vente Venezuela, Machado's party.

The leader maintained that there can be no democracy with more than 300 political prisoners and millions of Venezuelans in exile. In this context, he called for new elections and stated: "set an election date so that the Venezuelan people can decide."

In Caracas, hundreds of people traveled from different areas of the Libertador municipality and Miranda state to participate in the rally. During the event, they chanted slogans such as "María Corina, come home, your people are here" and "Set the date, and we'll bring the votes," referring to the return to the country of Venezuelan leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado.

Other protesters expressed skepticism about the upcoming talks to be led by Parliament Speaker Jorge Rodríguez—the interim leader's brother—and opposition figure Dinorah Figuera.

"We no longer believe in dialogue; we believe in action. What this regime has shown is that it always wants to buy time," said 64-year-old attorney José Fuenmayor.