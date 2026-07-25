Manuel Avendaño holds Venezuelan dictatorship responsible for earthquake fallout: 'Failed to prepare for a foreseeable tragedy'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de julio, 2026

VOZ News anchor and Executive Director Karina Yapor interviewed Miranda Center founding member Manuel Avendaño on the show regarding the current situation in Venezuela one month after the earthquakes that severely affected cities such as Caracas and La Guaira, and on whether more could have been done to prevent the tragedy that ensued.

"For 27 years, the Chavista regime failed to prepare for a foreseeable tragedy. Moreover, it is worth noting that all of this was predicted by the U.S. Geological Survey following the last earthquake in Venezuela in 1967. … The regime's inability to respond to the tragedy has resulted in the absence of a central command. … The Gran Misión Viviendo program, launched by Hugo Chávez, did not comply with seismic standards at all. That program had all kinds of flaws, even from a political standpoint, as it failed to provide safe housing for thousands of Venezuelans who were homeless. But this is also a clear example of the regime's corruption in recent years."

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.