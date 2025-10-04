Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced to 50 months in prison after shocking court case

Published by Diane Hernández 3 de octubre, 2025

The rapper and producer Sean Combs, better known as 'Diddy' or 'P. Diddy', was sentenced Friday to 50 months in prison after being found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution. The artist broke down in tears minutes before learning of his conviction.

A courtroom in New York and an expectant crowd

The hip-hop mogul 'Diddy' Combs, acquitted of the most serious charges levied against him following a high-profile sexual assault trial, received his sentence on two counts of human trafficking for the purpose of prostitution.

The hearing took place at the New York courthouse where the star was tried, in his presence and before a large crowd. His family was also present.

Prosecutor Christy Slavik, who requested a minimum prison sentence of 11 years, reiterated on the day - before the verdict was known - that a harsh sentence was justified given the number of victims, the severity of his ailments and that his crimes had spanned 15 years.

In a letter sent to the judge Thursday, the 55-year-old former rapper and businessman apologized to his victims for his conduct and asked for "mercy" and said he was "shattered" by what he did after "losing himself in drugs and excess." Diddy assured that he would "never commit a crime again."

Worst charges against 'Diddy' dismissed

In July, after two months of deliberations in New York, the jury dismissed the most serious charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy against Sean Combs, his real name, sparing him life in prison.

However, he was found guilty of two counts of human trafficking for the purpose of prostitution, for which they said, he could receive up to 20 years in prison.

The defense requested at the time that the sentence not exceed 14 months, highlighting his good behavior since his incarceration and his "damaged" image. This sentence would allow him to be released before the end of the year, considering the time he spent on remand in Brooklyn.

Singer Cassie, one of the star's victims and who was his girlfriend between 2007 and 2018, urged the judge to consider "the many lives Sean Combs has disrupted."

Sex marathons, lights and cameras

The former hip-hop star, who looked noticeably older during his trial, with graying hair and beard, was accused of forcing himself on women - including Cassie and a more recent few who testified under the pseudonym 'Jane'- to engage in sex marathons with male prostitutes while he masturbated or videotaped.

Combs was also accused of creating a criminal network to organize these activities, known as 'freak-offs' or 'hotel nights'.