In memory of Kyle Busch: Daniel Suárez wins a thrilling NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Mexico's Daniel Suárez becomes the first Mexican driver to win the race thanks to a risky late stop to change tires and the suspension of the race due to rain.
Mexican driver Daniel Suárez made history by becoming the first driver of this nationality to win the Coca Cola 600 in an especially emotional edition because it was a tribute to the recently deceased Kyle Busch.
Suárez took the victory with a combination of a risky tactic and rain. The Mexican driver gambled by pitting late to change two tires, a decision that was compounded by the suspension of the race when rain began to fall.
Help from the sky
The Mexican, however, made clear he could have received help from the sky, even from above the clouds that ended up giving him the race. It was help that Busch had already given him on earth, when Suárez crossed the border in 2015 to compete full-time in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.
Then, the late legend would call him every week to offer advice and guidance, and he was instrumental in helping Suárez adjust to a new country and a different level of racing.
"Kyle, he was special. I did this for Kyle, for (his wife) Samatha, for (his sons) Brexton and Lennix and for his whole family. He didn't know who I was, he didn't know anything about me, and he always took the time to answer the phone and helped me, literally, throughout 2015. He didn't have to help this Mexican guy who barely spoke English... I loved that man. He was an amazing person."
Suárez took advantage of one of the race's numerous yellow flags to change two tires and rejoin as first on the track. From there, he managed to hold the lead for 17 laps, blocking the attacks of Christian Bell until the race direction decreed the premature end of the race due to the worsening weather.
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Spanish driver Álex Palou, the big favorite after winning last year, finished seventh despite starting in the pole position, while Mexican driver Pato O'Ward sprinted a spectacular comeback to fourth place.