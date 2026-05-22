Published by Carlos Dominguez 22 de mayo, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned NATO on Friday of U.S. troop cuts on the continent as part of a broader restructuring of Washington in Europe.

The Trump administration has harshly criticized the Europeans for their poor cooperation in the war against the Iranian regime. The president Donald Trump went so far as to threaten to "seriously rethink" U.S. membership in NATO if the Europeans did not increase their commitment, especially on the Strait of Hormuz.

Rubio defends U.S. troop realignments

The secretary of state addressed allies during the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Sweden: "It is well understood in the alliance that the United States troop presence in Europe is going to be adjusted."

According to Rubio, these changes were already underway and are being coordinated with European partners. "I'm not saying they're going to be thrilled about it, but they certainly are aware of it," he added.

In addition, the secretary advanced that a reduction in the number of troops that Washington makes available to NATO for possible emergencies will soon be announced.

Disappointment with the Europeans

Rubio reiterated from Sweden President Trump's "disappointment" with his allies and assured that this issue would "have to be addressed." Some European countries, in an attempt to calm the waters, have sent ships to the region to assist in the Strait of Hormuz once the conflict ends.

The secretary of state also made clear that the Europeans might need a "Plan B" to open the strait if the war drags on. "I don't know that would be a NATO mission necessarily, but it would certainly be NATO countries that can contribute," he explained.