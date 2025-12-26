Bolsonaro endorses his son's presidential candidacy Flávio

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de diciembre, 2025

Jair Bolsonaro, former president of Brazil, endorsed the presidential candidacy of his son Flávio. The information became known after the former president came out of surgery.

Flávio Bolsonaro was in the hospital before the surgery and read to journalists a handwritten letter signed by his father with the decision.

"Faced with this scenario of injustice, and with the commitment not to allow the popular will to be silenced, I make the decision to indicate Flávio Bolsonaro as a candidate for the presidency of the republic," the text reads.

This is Jair Bolsonaro's first public message in several months. Brazil's biggest right-wing leader is prohibited from speaking on social media or in the press, except with prior judicial authorization.

According to Flávio Bolsonaro, the letter seeks to clarify any "doubts" about his father's support for his candidacy.

"Many people say they had not heard it from his own mouth or that they had not seen a letter signed by him. I think this here clears any shadow of doubt," the senator said after reading the text.

Jair Bolsonaro's surgery Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year prison sentence for an attempted coup, underwent a "successful" surgery Thursday to correct an inguinal hernia, his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, said.



In prison since late November, Bolsonaro, 70, was released from custody for the first time on Wednesday to be admitted to D.F. Star Hospital in Brasilia, where he underwent surgery on Thursday.



"Surgery successfully completed! No complications," announced Michelle Bolsonaro in an Instagram post.



The procedure required general anesthesia and took nearly four hours. The former president (2019-2022) "is already awake," his doctor, Claudio Birolini, told reporters.

Likewise, it was learned that on Monday they will evaluate whether a second operation is necessary to treat sleeping issues. His discharge date "will depend a little on whether or not we are going to perform this procedure," Birolini said after the operation.

The former president suffers complications from a wound to his abdomen from a stabbing attack during a campaign rally in 2018, which required several major surgeries.