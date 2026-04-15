Trump thinks Magyar will do a good job in Hungary

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de abril, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump told ABC News on Tuesday that he liked Hungary's prime minister-elect Peter Magyar, who defeated nationalist Viktor Orban. He claimed Magyar is "going to do a good job."

Orbán, who had Trump's backing and maintained close ties to Moscow, was ousted in Sunday's election after 16 years in power, in a decisive victory that voters gave to Hungary's Tisza party with a record turnout.

"I think the new man's going to do a good job — he's a good man," Trump told ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, who posted the remarks on X.

According to Karl, Trump noted that Magyar had been a member of Orbán's party and shared similar views on immigration."

"I think he's going to be good," Trump was quoted as saying.

Orbán's defeat

U.S. Vice President JD Vance visited Budapest last week to meet with Orban, where he praised the 62-year-old leader as a "model" for Europe.

Trump reportedly said he didn't know if it would have made a difference if he had personally gone to Hungary to campaign for Orbán.

"He was behind substantially," Trump told Karl. "I wasn't that involved in this one. Viktor's a good man, though."