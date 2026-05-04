Lakers vs Thunder, the great attraction of the NBA Playoffs semifinals

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de mayo, 2026

The road to the Larry O'Brien Trophy has narrowed. After a first round that featured a few surprises, only eight teams remain in the NBA Playoffs, ready to give their all in the semifinals to write, or rewrite, their names on the list of champions.

Lakers-Thunder

It is arguably the most attractive matchup of the NBA Playoffs semifinals. After beating the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers face an improbable but not impossible mission: toppling the Oklahoma City Thunder. The defending champions swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

With uncertainty surrounding whether Luka Doncic, who didn't play a single minute against the Rockets due to injury, will be available, the Lakers are relying on LeBron James, who played at a high level in the first round. Opposite him will be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the best player in the world right now. The Canadian will be joined by the likes of Chet Holmgren. The Thunder will be the home team for the first two games.

Spurs-Timberwolves

In the other Western Conference semifinal, a resurgent San Antonio Spurs, who had no trouble against the Portland Trail Blazers, await the Minnesota Timberwolves, who pulled off one of the great comebacks of the first round by knocking off the Denver Nuggets.

It is unclear whether Anthony Edwards will be healthy enough to face the Spurs, as he has been dealing with lingering physical issues. Julius Randle has been the Timberwolves' leading scorer in these playoffs. Opposing him will be a young talent who is already an NBA force: Victor Wembanyama, along with De'Aaron Fox. The first two games will be played in Texas.

Knicks-76ers

In the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks, who advanced after defeating the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, will face a Philadelphia 76ers team brimming with confidence after knocking off the Boston Celtics, the most decorated franchise in NBA history and was one of the favorites before the playoffs began.

The New York tandem of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns will face Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, leaders of the 76ers. The latter seems to be back to his best, as he was decisive in the win against the Celtics. The first two games will be played at Madison Square Garden.

Pistons-Cavaliers

Finally, the Detroit Pistons managed to advance after suffering more than they should have against the Orlando Magic in the first round. Now, the leaders in the Eastern Conference standings in the regular season, will battle on the hardwood with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who prevailed in a hard-fought playoff win over the Toronto Raptors.

For Detroit, which will play the first two games at home, to continue advancing, it will need Cade Cunningham to maintain his level of play, along with Tobias Harris, who has established himself as the Pistons star's key supporting teammate. The Cavaliers will rely on Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, among others.