Supreme Court temporarily restores access to mifepristone

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de mayo, 2026

The Supreme Court temporarily restored universal access to the abortion pill mifepristone.

This Monday, after hearing appeals filed by the two manufacturers and distributors of mifepristone in the country, Justice Samuel Alito signed an order to block the decision made a few days ago by the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

This court banned the mail-order dispensing of the abortion pill, upholding the lawsuit filed by Louisiana against the order given by former President Joe Biden, through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in 2023 to authorize it.

The decision by the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals applied to the country as a whole.

With his ruling, Justice Alito authorizes all women who voluntarily abort to obtain mifepristone in pharmacies or by mail order without the need for a prescription or a doctor's visit.

This stay will be in effect until May 11, while the Supreme Court hears the claims of both parties.