D.C. to install EV charging stations on city lamp posts, utility polls
Voltpost will build the Level 2 chargers, which add about 20 to 30 miles of range per hour of charging, on utility poles and lamp posts near city-owned locations
The District of Columbia has signed a $609,500 contract for a contractor to put electric vehicle chargers on municipal utility polls including lamp posts.
The contractor, Voltpost, will put the chargers on poles near city-owned locations, according to The EV Report. The Level 2 chargers can add 20 to 30 miles of range per hour to an electric vehicle.
Roughly 20% of all new vehicle registrations in DC in were EVs, giving the nation's capital one of the highest such rates in the country.
The Voltpost contract is part of a larger $9.6 million project, which will also place fast chargers near interstate corridors. The company has similar municipal post chargers in such places as Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York.