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D.C. to install EV charging stations on city lamp posts, utility polls

Voltpost will build the Level 2 chargers, which add about 20 to 30 miles of range per hour of charging, on utility poles and lamp posts near city-owned locations

A photo shows an electric car connected to a Tesla charging station (Files)

A photo shows an electric car connected to a Tesla charging station (Files)AFP

Jewish News Syndicate JNS
Published by
Kevin Killough - JNS (Jewish News Syndicate)

The District of Columbia has signed a $609,500 contract for a contractor to put electric vehicle chargers on municipal utility polls including lamp posts.

The contractor, Voltpost, will put the chargers on poles near city-owned locations, according to The EV Report. The Level 2 chargers can add 20 to 30 miles of range per hour to an electric vehicle.

Roughly 20% of all new vehicle registrations in DC in were EVs, giving the nation's capital one of the highest such rates in the country.

The Voltpost contract is part of a larger $9.6 million project, which will also place fast chargers near interstate corridors. The company has similar municipal post chargers in such places as Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York.

© Just The News

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