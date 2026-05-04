D.C. to install EV charging stations on city lamp posts, utility polls

Published by Kevin Killough - JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 4 de mayo, 2026

The District of Columbia has signed a $609,500 contract for a contractor to put electric vehicle chargers on municipal utility polls including lamp posts.

The contractor, Voltpost, will put the chargers on poles near city-owned locations, according to The EV Report. The Level 2 chargers can add 20 to 30 miles of range per hour to an electric vehicle.

Roughly 20% of all new vehicle registrations in DC in were EVs, giving the nation's capital one of the highest such rates in the country.

The Voltpost contract is part of a larger $9.6 million project, which will also place fast chargers near interstate corridors. The company has similar municipal post chargers in such places as Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York.

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