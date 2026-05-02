LIVE | Trump says he doesn't like Iran’s latest offer as Iranian military sees 'likely' resumption of conflict

Published by Israel Duro 2 de mayo, 2026

Donald Trump announced in a conversation with reporters that he is "not satisfied" with Iran’s latest peace proposal. According to the president, the Iranians are asking for things "I can't agree to." Meanwhile, a senior military commander in the Middle Eastern country considered it "likely" that fighting will start again.

All this after Trump announced to Congress hostilities against Iran "have terminated." In doing so, the president considers that with what he believes he has complied with the law requiring the president to obtain authorization from Congress to prolong a conflict beyond 60 days.

In addition, Trump confirmed that he has ordered the withdrawal of 5,000 U.S. troops deployed in Germany following the standoff with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, which has led NATO to insist Europe increase its defense spending.

On the other front of the war, Lebanon reported the deaths of 13 people as a result of retaliatory strikes by Israel for Hezbollah ceasefire violations.

Timestamps are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

09:01 NATO urges Europe to bolster its defense after U.S. troop withdrawal from Germany 15:01 02/05/2026 15:29 02/05/2026

NATO assured Saturday that it is "working with the U.S. to understand the details of their decision on force posture in Germany," its spokeswoman, Allison Hart, wrote on X after the announcement that the U.S. will withdraw thousands of troops from the German country.



"This adjustment underscores the need for Europe to continue to invest more in defence and take on a greater share of the responsibility for our shared security," the spokeswoman added.



The 5,000 soldiers who will leave Germany account for about 15% of the 35,000 U.S. troops present in the European country, whose defense minister downplayed the issue, assuring that it was a measure already planned. "We, the Europeans, have to assume greater responsibility for our security," the German defense minister added.





08:58 Trump claims he is "not satisfied" with latest Iranian proposal 14:58 02/05/2026 15:29 02/05/2026 Trump warned during a press briefing that he is "not satisfied" with Iran's new proposal. "They want to make a deal, I’m not satisfied with it, so we’ll see what happens. … They’re asking for things I can’t agree to," he added.



Iran had submitted its new offer for talks with the United States through Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator between the two countries.

08:17 "We're like pirates" 14:57 02/05/2026 15:29 02/05/2026 Donald Trump, claimed his soldiers are acting "like pirates" in intercepting Iranian ships as part of the naval blockade of their ports.



"We ... land on top of it and we took over the ship. We took over the cargo, took over the oil. It's a very profitable business," Trump told a rally in Florida. "We're like pirates," he added to cheers from the audience.

07:36 Iran braces for “likely” resumption of conflict 14:56 02/05/2026 15:29 02/05/2026 A top Iranian military commander deemed a resumption of armed conflict with the United States "likely" given the stalled negotiations and President Donald Trump's criticism of Tehran's latest proposal.



"A resumption of the conflict with the United States is likely, and the facts show that the U.S. does not respect any promises or agreements," said Mohamad Jafar Asadi, deputy inspector of the central military command Khatam al Anbiya, quoted by Iran's Fars news agency.

06:55 Iranian Nobel peace laureate Narges Mohammadi hospitalized 14:55 02/05/2026 14:55 02/05/2026 Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, winner of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, is hospitalized in Iran after "a catastrophic deterioration in her health," her foundation said.



Mohammadi was aarrested in Decemberafter lashing out at the country's religious authorities at a funeral, and her supporters have been warning of her fragile health for months.

06:23 Iran executes two more people accused of spying for Israel 14:53 02/05/2026 14:53 02/05/2026 Iran continues its execution campaign since the start of the war, which has intensified since the beginning of the ceasefire. The Iranian judiciary announced the hanging Saturday of two men who had been convicted of spying for Israel.



"Yaqub Karimpur and Naser Bekrzadeh werehanged for intelligence cooperation and espionage for the benefit of the Zionist regime," said Mizan, the judiciary's press organ, without specifying when they were arrested.

05:51 Lebanon reports 13 killed in latest Israeli retaliatory strikes against Hezbollah 14:51 02/05/2026 14:51 02/05/2026 Israeli strikes against southern Lebanon caused at least 13 deaths on Friday, the country's Health Ministry said in a new toll.



Eight of the casualties were from bombings against the village of Habbuch, whose population the Israeli army had ordered to evacuate for its retaliatory operations against Hezbollah for repeated cease-fire violationsby the terrorist group.

05:15 Mojtaba Khamenei calls for economic war against US 14:49 02/05/2026 14:49 02/05/2026 Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei urged his people to wage an economic battle and "thwart" their enemies.



In a written statement, Khamenei further called for "prioritizing the consumption of domestically manufactured goods" and said that "affected business owners should avoid, as much as possible, layoffs and the separation of their workforces."

04:49 Fourteen Iranian soldiers are killed in a demining operation 14:49 02/05/2026 14:49 02/05/2026 Fourteen soldiers were killed on Friday during operations to defuse unexploded ordnance in Iran's northwestern province of Zanyan, local media reported.

04:27 US approves arms sales to allies in Middle East 14:47 02/05/2026 14:47 02/05/2026 The United States approved asale of Patriot anti-missile systems to Qatar, a Gulf country that has been the target of attacks by Iran, for more than$4.billion, the State Department announced Friday.



Washington likewise gave the green light to arms sales destined for Israel, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates totaling more than $8.6 billion.

03:21 Donald Trump deems hostilities with Iran "over" in letter to Congress to sign off on law limiting presidential powers to 60 days to keep conflict open 14:41 02/05/2026 14:41 02/05/2026 World Trump declares hostilities with Iran 'terminated' as Congress's legal deadline passes Andrés Ignacio Henríquez

02:40 Trump confirms withdrawal of US. soldiers from Germany after clash with Merz 14:40 02/05/2026 14:40 02/05/2026 Politics Trump makes good on his threat, orders 5,000 troops withdrawn from Germany Luis Francisco Orozco