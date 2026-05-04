Jimmy Kimmel screwed up again. This time, his victim was Giuliani

Published by Carlos Dominguez 4 de mayo, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel is once again at the center of a controversy. Last Tuesday, during his monologue, he decided to respond to criticism that Rudy Giuliani had made of him on his podcast. The 81-year-old former mayor of New York had called him "one of the most distasteful human beings in this country" and "incompetent." Kimmel would not be silenced.

Cruel timing

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host was quick to respond during his monologue and while playing Giuliani's audio, he blurted out, "So last night, America’s mayor, Rudy Giuliani, rose from the grave to weigh in on the ongoing drama involving me." The joke, which made the studio audience laugh at the time, aged poorly.

Just five days later, Giuliani was rushed to a hospital. According to his team, he is in critical but stable condition.

"I have to say, it hurts to be called distasteful by a man who farted his own pants off in front of Borat’s daughter," the host said while responding to the former mayor's criticism.

"Does this man have any family members who can come get him already?" he concluded.

From Melania to Giuliani: Kimmel controversies piling up



The timing couldn't be more unfortunate for the host, who was already racking up criticism for another recent joke about Melania Trump, whom he called an "expectant widow," aired just days before the attempted attack on President Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Both Melania Trump and the president reacted sharply to Kimmel's joke. The first lady characterized the comment on X as "hateful and violent," and demanded that ABC take action. Donald Trump considered it a "despicable call to violence" and called for the immediate firing of the host, noting that this type of humor had already crossed all acceptable boundaries.

Following Giuliani's hospitalization, a spokesman for his team asked for prayers for "America's mayor," noting that the veteran politician continues to fight with the same strength he has shown throughout his life.

Giuliani, who was a key pillar during the 9/11 attacks, later became Trump's personal lawyer.