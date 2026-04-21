Former Mexican Congressman Rodrigo Cortés: "It is Orwellian that the summit of progressives refuses to condemn leftist dictatorships"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 20 de abril, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed former Mexican congressman Rodrigo Cortés about the summit of progressive leaders that recently took place in the city of Barcelona, as well as his goals and plans for the future.

"The summit's attempt to regroup the left ended up being unsuccessful, because they tried to do three things at the same time. On the one hand, to make bilateral summits of Spain with Brazil and Spain with Mexico, since the only three relevant figures were Lula, Sheinbaum and Pedro Sanchez. [...] The global radical left is not necessarily going to resurface with Donald Trump. Precisely the irony of this summit is that it makes it crystal clear that for them democracy is a term to accommodate their interests.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.