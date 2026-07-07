Is the Democratic strategy in Maine falling apart? Calls for Platner's immediate resignation following serious allegation of sexual assault

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 6 de julio, 2026

The Democratic Party apparatus is facing a race against the clock to save one of its most critical races of the year. Party leaders and their key state allies have publicly demanded the resignation of Graham Platner, their Senate candidate for the state of Maine.

The drastic demand came immediately after a woman with whom he had a romantic relationship revealed details of an alleged sexual assault.

The scandal, initially revealed in a Politico report, details the allegation made by Jenny Racicot, a 41-year-old Maine resident. Racicot claimed that Platner allegedly physically forced her to engage in non-consensual sex approximately five years ago.

The gravity of the testimony triggered a stampede of political support away from Platner, a combat veteran and oyster farmer who had secured the nomination on a radical left-wing platform aligned with economic progressivism and state-funded healthcare.

The Democratic ‘establishment’ abandons its radical candidate

The reaction among the highest ranks of the Democratic Party in Washington was unanimous. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chairwoman Kirsten Gillibrand issued a joint statement calling the events “incredibly disturbing.”

Both demanded that Platner step aside immediately to allow the organization to select a viable replacement before the legal deadlines expire.

This institutional pressure was joined by influential figures on the progressive wing, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ro Khanna, who withdrew their official endorsements. The situation has sparked panic among local party ranks due to the domino effect this scandal could have on the rest of the left’s candidates.

Peggy Schaffer, former vice chairwoman of the Maine Democratic Party, acknowledged to the Wall Street Journal the widespread fear that the controversy will dominate the public agenda: “I think we’re all concerned, even if this is untrue, even if it’s a false allegation, that this becomes the conversation for the foreseeable future.”

A controversial past comes to light

In a video released on Monday, Platner categorically denied Racicot’s allegations, calling them “categorically false,” though he admitted he was assessing the political impact on the race against incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins.

However, the candidate’s track record had already been the subject of serious scrutiny. In the past, Platner justified comments on social media in which he denigrated law enforcement and rural residents, claiming he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Likewise, the Democratic candidate had faced intense scrutiny after it was discovered that he attempted to conceal a tattoo featuring symbols linked to Nazism, in addition to admitting to sending sexually explicit text messages to other women while he was married.

Senator Collins called the allegations “appalling” in an official statement, limiting herself to noting that it is not her place to intervene in the selection of the opposition candidate.