Washington announces new visa restrictions for associates of illicit fentanyl traffickers

Published by Diane Hernández 12 de mayo, 2026

This Tuesday the State Department announced new measures to impose visa restrictions on 13 individuals who are close business associates of KS International Traders and its owner.

According to the official statement, licensed online pharmacies, such as KS International Traders, based in India, have sold hundreds of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills, adulterated with illicit fentanyl, to unsuspecting victims, "devastating families and communities nationwide."

According to the State Department, KS International Traders generated revenue by trafficking illicit fentanyl, the same substance that President Donald Trump designated in December 2025 as a "weapon of mass destruction" via Executive Order (EO) 14367.

This action is being taken under section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, the report punctuated.

"Illicit fentanyl is killing too many Americans," Thomas Pigott, spokesman for the Department added in the press release.

Tuesday's actions further underscore the "United States’ and India’s enduring and shared commitment to dismantling illicit drug entities" and dismantle trafficking networks that harm citizens.

"Those complicit in poisoning Americans will be denied entry to the United States," the note concluded.