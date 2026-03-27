Attorney Roger Asmar on the Maduro case: 'His defense strategy could win him the appeal if he is found guilty'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de marzo, 2026

On Voz News, journalist and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed attorney Roger Asmar on everything related to the appearance of former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cília Flores before a federal court in New York.

"Nicolás Maduro could face life in prison if found guilty of some of the crimes he is accused of. From the magnitude of the charges he faces under federal law, he could be facing a minimum of 25 years to life in prison. [...] Most likely this case will go to trial in which the prosecution will be forced to turn over all the evidence, one by one, including a list of witnesses that they intend to bring and will bring to court to testify against Nicolás Maduro and his wife. [...] The strategy of Maduro's defense is that if he is not allowed to use the funds and this lawyer withdraws from the case and a public defense is chosen for Maduro, that will no longer be a lawyer chosen by Nicolás Maduro, and that is a very important cause because if they get him guilty he will have an argument to go to an appeal where he could even win it," Asmar said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.