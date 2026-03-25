Rescue in Veracruz: 229 dehydrated migrants found locked in a trailer

A group of migrants trying to cross into the U.S. (File). Felix Marquez/Archivolatino/Redu / Cordon Press

Published by Diane Hernández 25 de marzo, 2026

In a chance operation, Mexican authorities located 229 migrants who were hidden inside a trailer in a police warehouse in the city of Xalapa. The discovery, originally reported by authorities in Veracruz, highlights the desperation of human trafficking groups in the face of tightening immigration policies in the region.

Discovery in police warehouse

The incident began last Monday afternoon, when security agents detected a trailer that had a current theft report in the state of Veracruz. After arresting the driver, the director of public safety of the state, José Manuel Pozos Castro, ordered the transfer of the unit to a corral in the city of Xalapa for safekeeping.

It was at this location where employees of the depot heard cries for help and noises coming from inside the trailer. Upon opening the doors, the state police found a multitude of people, including 17 minors, who presented varying degrees of dehydration due to the high temperatures and lack of ventilation inside the metal box. Emergency medical personnel went to the site to provide immediate care, while the National Migration Institute (INM) took charge of processing the group.

Context of international pressure

This rescue occurred at a time of high political and operational tension on migration issues. Mexican authorities have intensified detentions due to pressure from the U.S. government. Recently, Mexico has limited the issuance of travel documents at its southern border, a move that seeks to curb the free transit of migrants northward and has forced smugglers to use more dangerous methods of transportation.

No operational funds but working

While Mexico tightens its controls, its northern neighbor's security and migration system is in deep crisis. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is currently without operational funds due to a stalemate in the Senate over funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents.

This lack of budget has had direct consequences on airport and security operations:

Resource depletion: Delta Airlines has had to suspend special benefits for congressmen citing pressure on resources stemming from the DHS shutdown.

Staffing drain: More than 450 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees have resigned because they are being forced to work without being paid.

because they are being forced to work without being paid. Emergency measures: In the face of the crisis, President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of ICE agents to congested airports to cover the shortage of security personnel.

The case of the 229 migrants in Veracruz underscores that, despite the administrative shutdown and budget crises in Washington, migration flows and the activities of criminal human smuggling organizations continue to pose a critical challenge to the security of both countries.