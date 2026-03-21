LIVE | US and Israel strike Iranian nuclear power plant at Natanz

Published by Alejandro Baños 21 de marzo, 2026

The war in the Middle East enters its third week and the attacks perpetrated by both sides continue unabated.

President Donald Trump said he contemplates "gradually" reducing military operationsin the region, due to the fact that, he claimed, "they are close to achieving our objectives," hours before the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched offensives against Tehran (Iran) and Beirut (Lebanon).

For its part, the Islamist regime launched two ballistic missiles towards the British-American base Diego Garcia, located in the Indian Ocean.

On the sidelines of the armed conflict, the Trump Administration authorized the sale and delivery of Iranian oil loaded on ships before March 20 with the aim of reducing energy prices.

-----Times correspond to Eastern Standard Time.

06:40 Israel to intensify attacks on Iran

11:43 21/03/2026 11:43 21/03/2026 Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that, this coming week, the IDF will “significantly” increase its attacks on the Islamist regime.

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​“This week, the intensity of the attacks that the Israel Defense Forces and the U.S. military will carry out against the Iranian terrorist regime and the infrastructure on which it depends will increase significantly,” Katz said during a meeting with Israeli military leaders.

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​“The Israel Defense Forces are strong, and the Israeli home front is strong, and we will not stop until all war objectives are achieved,” he added.

06:21 Putin reaffirms support for Iran 11:21 21/03/2026 11:21 21/03/2026 (AFP) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his best wishes to the Iranian leadership and people on the occasion of the Persian New Year, Noruz, assuring them of Moscow's support in the midst of the war against Israel and the United States.



"Congratulations on the occasion of Noruz (...) were sent to the Iranian leadership, the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, Mojtaba Hoseini Khamenei, and the country's president, Masud Pezeshkian," the Kremlin said in a statement.