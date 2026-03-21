LIVE | US and Israel strike Iranian nuclear power plant at Natanz
Middle East conflict enters its third week. Trump contemplates "phasing down" military operations in the region.
The war in the Middle East enters its third week and the attacks perpetrated by both sides continue unabated.
President Donald Trump said he contemplates "gradually" reducing military operationsin the region, due to the fact that, he claimed, "they are close to achieving our objectives," hours before the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched offensives against Tehran (Iran) and Beirut (Lebanon).
For its part, the Islamist regime launched two ballistic missiles towards the British-American base Diego Garcia, located in the Indian Ocean.
On the sidelines of the armed conflict, the Trump Administration authorized the sale and delivery of Iranian oil loaded on ships before March 20 with the aim of reducing energy prices.
-----Times correspond to Eastern Standard Time.
Israel to intensify attacks on Iran
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that, this coming week, the IDF will “significantly” increase its attacks on the Islamist regime.
“This week, the intensity of the attacks that the Israel Defense Forces and the U.S. military will carry out against the Iranian terrorist regime and the infrastructure on which it depends will increase significantly,” Katz said during a meeting with Israeli military leaders.
“The Israel Defense Forces are strong, and the Israeli home front is strong, and we will not stop until all war objectives are achieved,” he added.
Putin reaffirms support for Iran
(AFP) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his best wishes to the Iranian leadership and people on the occasion of the Persian New Year, Noruz, assuring them of Moscow's support in the midst of the war against Israel and the United States.
"Congratulations on the occasion of Noruz (...) were sent to the Iranian leadership, the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, Mojtaba Hoseini Khamenei, and the country's president, Masud Pezeshkian," the Kremlin said in a statement.
U.S. and Israel strike Iran's Natanz nuclear power plant
(AFP) The United States and Israel attacked Iran's Natanz nuclear complex on Saturday, the Islamic republic's atomic energy organization said.
"Following the criminal attacks by the U.S. and the usurper Zionist regime against our country, the Natanz enrichment complex was targeted this morning," the organization said in a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency.
The agency added that "no leakage of radioactive materials has been detected" in the area, located in central Iran.