US authorizes for 30 days the sale of Iranian crude oil stranded at sea

Published by Sabrina Martin 20 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump's administration announced a new temporary easing of sanctions thatwill allow the sale of Iranian oil stored at sea for a limited 30-day period, in a bid to stabilize global energy supplies amid the conflict with Iran.

The measure, confirmed byTreasury Secretary Scott Bessent, authorizes transactions involving Iranian crude oil loaded onto ships between March 20 and April 19. According to the official, the decision seeks to alleviate tensions in the international energy market generated since the beginning of the offensive led by the United States and Israel.

A response to global energy pressure

third sanctions waiver issued by Washington in approximately two weeks. Previously, the Administration had already relaxed restrictions linked to Russian oil, in a broader strategy aimed at increasing global energy availability in a context of uncertainty. It is theissued by Washington in approximately two weeks. Previously, the Administration had already relaxed restrictions linked to Russian oil, in a broader strategy aimed at increasing global energy availability in a context of uncertainty.

Limited release to contain prices



According to the Treasury Department, the license will allow about 140 million barrels of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea to enter the international market. The immediate goal is to contain rising prices and mitigate potential supply disruptions.

Bessent noted that this policy is part of a two-pronged approach: maintaining economic pressure on Tehran while avoiding a global energy shock. The authorization, he stressed, is strictly limited to oil already in transit and does not enable new purchases or increases in Iranian production.