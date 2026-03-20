Costa Rica extradites two nationals to US for first time on drug trafficking charges

Published by Sabrina Martin 20 de marzo, 2026

For the first time in its history, Costa Rica extradited two of its own citizens to the United States in the framework of an international drug trafficking case. The extradition was requested by a federal court in Texas, where both are wanted for alleged links to cocaine trafficking.

The extradited are former magistrate Celso Gamboa Sánchez and Edwin López Vega, known as "Pecho de Rata" (Rat's Chest). Both face charges of conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and export drugs to U.S. territory.

Constitutional reform and change of course the extradition of nationals, even in crimes of an international nature. That scenario changed in May 2025, when a constitutional reform was approved that enabled this measure in cases of terrorism and international drug trafficking.



The modification responded to the increase in violence associated with organized crime and the need to strengthen international cooperation. For more than a century, Costa Rican law prevented, even in crimes of an international nature. That scenario changed in May 2025, when a constitutional reform was approved that enabled this measure in cases of terrorism and international drug trafficking.The modification responded to theand the need to strengthen international cooperation.

Profiles under investigation

Gamboa held key positions within the Costa Rican judicial system, including prosecutor, security minister and Third Chamber magistrate. He was dismissed in 2018 following ethical questions. He is now accused by U.S. authorities of collaborating with criminal structures in drug shipments.

Lopez, for his part, has a criminal record and is identified as part of drug trafficking networks. Both were wanted for their alleged participation in operations linked to cocaine trafficking.

Extradition operation

The transfer was carried out under an extensive security deployment from the penitentiary center La Reforma to the Juan Santamaría International Airport. The operation included armored vehicles and agents of the Judicial Investigation Agency.

Before takeoff, Costa Rican and U.S. authorities inspected the aircraft. The detainees were handed over to the U.S. Marshals, who took custody of them.

After takeoff, both remained under the jurisdiction of the United States, which will define their legal status. Costa Rica will maintain only consular assistance functions.