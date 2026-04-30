DOJ: Biden Administration 'penalized Christians who lived in accordance with their beliefs'

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de abril, 2026

The Department of Justice reported that the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias released a report detailing how the Biden Administration's prosecutions, policies and practices demonstrated anti-Christian bias throughout the federal government, pursuant to Executive Order 14202.

"The Biden Administration’s policies regularly clashed with a Christian worldview and burdened traditional religious practices. These conflicts frequently arose over abortion, gender ideology, and sexual orientation. Ultimately, the Biden Administration penalized Christians who lived in accordance with their beliefs," the group highlighted.

The report, some 200 pages long, concludes that the Democratic government used to allow religious beliefs in the private sphere, but acted firmly to restrict Christians from living according to their faith.

The document also revealed additional information about a January 2023 FBI memo distributed to various field offices urging action against Catholics labeled as "radical traditionalists" based on unsubstantiated finger-pointing coming from the Southern Poverty Law Center, a far-left organization.

"The report examines how the Biden Administration pushed its radical policy agenda, even when its actions infringed on Christian beliefs, free exercise, and on matters of deep personal importance to nearly every American: life, family, marriage, self-identity, education, medical decisions, and more," the Justice Department detailed.

Among the numerous findings, the Justice Department discovered:

President Biden pushed policies to eliminate legal protections for religious Americans, which interfered with his policy goals. While he failed to change federal legislation, under his direction, federal agencies used policies and regulatory mechanisms to achieve the same goals.

Biden's Justice Department vigorously opposed concerned parents through the Garland School Board memo and diligently attempted to use its enforcement authority against parents who advocated for their children's safety at local school board meetings.

Biden's Justice Department immediately ordered the adoption of gender ideology throughout the federal government, well beyond the Supreme Court's ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County.

v. Clayton County. Biden's Justice Department informed the White House and senior officials in a phone call that federal employees' religious objections to Covid vaccines were "disingenuous" or "not religious."

The Civil Rights Division under Biden marginalized Christians in favor of specific interest groups. It published materials suggesting that Christians could not be victims of religious discrimination, only other faith groups.

Trump administration protects Christians

Meanwhile, the Justice Department explained that Donald Trump's administration is restoring the right of Christians - and all Americans - to practice their faith without fear of reprisal:

"The Trump Justice Department is protecting parental rights by rescinding the Garland Memo and taking legal actions to protect students, including a lawsuit to stop the Loudoun County School District from unlawfully forcing gender ideology on students who have sincerely held religious beliefs on marriage and human sexuality," the department detailed.

In addition, the department said it is putting an end to the misuse of the FACE Act as a weapon, protecting places of worship from violence and threats covered by that law. Likewise, the DOJ assured that it is protecting religious congregations from discrimination.