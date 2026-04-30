Saudi Arabia will stop funding LIV Golf at the end of this season

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund will withdraw funding to LIV Golf at the end of this season AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 30 de abril, 2026

Saudi Arabia, through its Public Investment Fund (PIF), will stop funding LIV Golf, a professional golf circuit created in 2022 to compete against the PGA Tour (of the United States) and against the DP World Tour (of Europe).

The Saudi public fund to LIV Golf will sponsor LIV Golf until the end of the current season.

"The PIF has taken the decision to fund LIV Golf only until the end of the 2026 season," a spokesman for the Saudi public body explained in a statement accessed by AFP.

"The significant investment that LIV Golf would require in the longer term is no longer compatible with the current phase of PIF's investment strategy," he added.

In mid-April, LIV Golf's board of directors announced "structural changes." Its chief executive, Scott O'Neil, went so far as to state that the PIF would not withdraw funding from the circuit.

This decision leaves the future of LIV Golf up in the air, a circuit joined by golf stars such as Spain's John Rahm, the Americans Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, Chile's Joaquín Niemann and Belgium's Thomas Detry.