Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de marzo, 2026

A judge on Wednesday granted preliminary approval to the multibillion-dollar collective settlement announced in February by Bayer, aimed at settling ongoing and future lawsuits related to Roundup, its glyphosate-based weed killer accused of being carcinogenic.

In a statement, the German company welcomed what it called "an important first step towards the implementation of this agreement" and said it remains confident of a possible final approval in July by the St. Louis court.

“We are pleased the Court granted preliminary approval of the class settlement, which is designed to resolve current and potential future Roundup claims relating to NHL,” said Bill Dodero, Bayer's Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

Following preliminary approval, the next step in the legal process involves notice to potential class members and a 90-day period, ending June 4, during which class members can exclude themselves or file objections.