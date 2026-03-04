Published by Santiago Ospital 4 de marzo, 2026

James Talarico (36) is the Democratic Party's next bet, for Texas and beyond. The newly nominated Senate candidate could become the first Democrat to win a seat in the chamber since 1988. He also could show a roadmap to appeal to Hispanic voters and moderates across the country.

To that end, Talarico, a Presbyterian seminarian, uses religious discourse to underpin his left-leaning policies. Even campaigning from the pulpit, as reporter Philip Elliott reported from Covenant Presbyterian Church in the Texas city of Lubbock: "Sometimes, I wonder what Jesus would do if he visited the U.S. Capitol. I think he would say, Depart from me. Or I was hungry and you cut my food assistance. I was sick and you kicked me off Medicaid. I was a stranger and you deported me and my family."

It is an unlikely stance for a party that is 40% "religiously unaffiliated," according to Pew Research, twice as high as in the GOP. This caused him several controversies for his reconciliation of left-wing politics with theology, such as when he claimed that "God is non-binary" to criticize a state legislation on transgender participation in sports or when he defended that the Bible endorses abortion.

"There isn't a woke cause that he won't claim to find buried in the Bible," assured Zach Kraft, spokesman for the Republican National Committee, after one of his controversial remarks reported by Fox 4. "Twisting Christian principles to promote woke talking points might play well with coastal elites in New York and California, but he's going to learn real quick that won't fly in Texas."

To find out, we'll have to wait until November. In May, Talarico will meet his Republican challenger: the GOP will hold a runoff in May, with Senator John Cornyn, who is seeking reelection, and Attorney General Ken Paxton as favorites. The Democrat doesn't seem worried: "I look forward to prosecuting the case against either of them — whoever makes it out."

Talarico: First steps and controversies

Born in Round Rock, Texas, he repeats in speeches and interviews that he belongs to the eighth generation of Texans. "My family has been been in our state since it was Mexico," he often says. He also assures that his faith is rooted in his family tree, especially thanks to his grandfather: "My granddad was a Baptist preacher in South Texas. He taught me that we follow a barefoot rabbi who gave us two commandments: love God and love thy neighbor."

After studying political science at the University of Texas at Austin, he earned a master's degree in education policy from Harvard. He worked as a high school English teacher. He made the leap to politics in 2018, with the support of the progressive organization Run For Something, dedicated to promoting left-wing candidates for lower-level public office. He won a state House seat by a mere 2,500 votes.

From the minority bench he led opposition to a bill mandating the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools. The bill was approved by the Legislature in recent months, although it is in court. He also generated headlines for a law banning public schools from providing sandboxes for students who identify as furries, as well as for his viral statement that "God is non-binary."

The part-time seminarian uttered that phrase in a 2021 speech to the Texas Legislature as an argument against a law on transgender participation in youth sports. Then he doubled down on social media: "Texas Republicans have passed their anti-trans bill. Over and over Christians used scripture to justify bullying trans kids. I told them in my faith, God is non-binary."

Another religious controversy he starred in, already during his campaign, was when he assured on “The Joe Rogan Experience” that the Bible allowed abortion: in the story of the incarnation, he assured, the angel Gabriel asked Mary's consent and she freely accepted, therefore "you cannot force someone to create." "The idea that there is a set Christian orthodoxy on the issue of abortion is just not rooted in Scripture."

In addition to those two, some of his most resonant controversies were:

Atheists more "Christ-like" than their colleagues : In February 2026, he stated on the “Politics War Room” podcast that he had met many atheists, agnostics, Muslims and Buddhists who act more consistently with the teachings of Jesus than some of his own fellow Christian legislators.

: In February 2026, he stated on the “Politics War Room” podcast that he had met many atheists, agnostics, Muslims and Buddhists who act more consistently with the teachings of Jesus than some of his own fellow Christian legislators. Comments on Colin Allred : During the primary, he became embroiled in controversy after an influencer alleged that he had called his then-rival a "mediocre black man." Talarico disputed this characterization, but the incident drew criticism from Allred.

: During the primary, he became embroiled in controversy after an influencer alleged that he had called his then-rival a "mediocre black man." Talarico disputed this characterization, but the incident drew criticism from Allred. Billionaire funding : Although his platform focuses on taking on billionaires, he has been criticized for accepting contributions from groups backed by figures such as Charles Butt and casino mogul Miriam Adelson, according to The Texas Tribune.

: Although his platform focuses on taking on billionaires, he has been criticized for accepting contributions from groups backed by figures such as Charles Butt and casino mogul Miriam Adelson, according to The Texas Tribune. Immigration policy: In a state where immigration is central, Talarico asserted that the border should be like a "front porch" with "a welcome mat out front and a lock on the door." At a rally he described ICE as the "secret police." "This has never been about immigration, this has always been about control: the best way to control a population is to keep them afraid, to keep them looking over their shoulders," he also asserted.

Seeking the Hispanic and moderate vote

The state representative's campaign sought to build bridges to two groups of voters who were key to Trump's presidential victory: Latinos and moderates, or those willing to vote for either party beyond their usual affiliation. Early analyses of the primaries indicate that he is succeeding, though it remains to be seen whether he will have the same effect outside the party.

Talarico frequently points out that his mother grew up in Laredo, Mexico, and that he still has family living in the border area. He targeted specific messages to the community and sought the endorsement of some of its prominent figures. An example of this Hispanic-targeted campaign is his Spanish-language ads aired during sporting events and the Premio Lo Nuestro Latino music competition.

His quest for the centrist vote isn't subtle either: "If you hate politics and you've never voted before, you have a place in this campaign. If you have voted for Democrats but you're tired of Democrats always folding, you have a place in this campaign. And if you voted for Donald Trump, but you are fed up with the extremism and the corruption in our government, you also have a place in this campaign."

In that sense, he presented himself as a contrast to his main primary opponent, Rep. Jasmine Crockett. With a more combative style, more akin to “Squad” members, some Democratic analysts warned that while she could mobilize the grassroots, it was difficult for her to charm the extra-partisan Texas population.

Talarico seeks to unite both sides of the partisan divide against "the people at the top:" "The biggest divide in this country is not left vs. right. It’s top vs. bottom. Billionaires want us looking left and right at each other instead of looking up at them," he asserts on his website. This stance led one analyst to define him as “Bernie Sanders with a bible under his arm.”

In addition, his proposals on some sensitive issues walk a thin tightrope. On immigration, for example, where he says he wants to put "a welcome mat out front and a lock on the door," he assures that he will seek both a secure border and to welcome "folks who want to contribute to our economy and pursue the American dream." In his criticism, he takes aim at both Biden and Trump.

The future of the Democratic Party?

"You need to run for president." The recommendation, when he was barely competing for the Senate primary, was one of the key moments of his campaign. It came to him on the most listened-to podcast in the country, by one of the most influential figures: Joe Rogan in September 2020.

He was also one of the figures endorsed by Barack Obama, according to Politico. Kamala Harris' former deputy campaign manager, Rob Flaherty, described him as "the future of the party": "Democrats are losing ground because we’ve lost our ability to talk to people who have checked out of the system. He represents the kind of hopeful populism that I think is our pathway back — and he does it while having a natural sense of how to get and keep attention."

The amount of votes and money poured into the race could also serve as an indicator. The Democratic Party more than doubled the number of votes over 2022, according to VoteHub. More than 1.5 million Americans participated in his primary. In addition, Talarico raised $1.3 million more than Crockett and received $16.3 million more in ad support, all this in the most expensive Senate primary in history.

A Senate win could point the way for the Democratic Party in 2028. However, the same was said after the mayoral victory of socialist Zohran Mamdani. His win could open a new path for the Democratic future, but Democrats would still have to choose between the two models. His defeat would shore up the Mamdani path.