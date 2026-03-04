Secretary of the interior visits Venezuela to promote oil and minerals

Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de marzo, 2026

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum arrived in Venezuela this Wednesday to meet with Delcy Rodríguez, in a visit that includes talks on the mining sector. The information was confirmed by the U.S. embassy in Caracas.

Several high-level U.S. officials have visited Venezuela since Rodriguez assumed power internally on Jan. 3 following the capture of Nicolás Maduro in a U.S. military raid.

Meanwhile, Venezuela passed oil reform that opens the door to foreign investment and is now working on new mining legislation, one of the central themes in Burgum's visit.

"The Secretary will meet with the interim authorities, establish contacts with U.S. and Venezuelan companies, and work toward a legitimate mining sector and secure critical mineral supply chains," the head of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Caracas, Laura Dogu, wrote on X.

The diplomat detailed that the visit is part of a three-phase plan designed by the U.S. for Venezuela.