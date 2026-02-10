Trump threatens to halt the opening of a new bridge between the US and Canada

Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump threatened Monday to block the opening of a new bridge between the United States and Canada. He asserted that the United States should own "at least half" of the infrastructure.

"I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also until Canada treats the United States with the fairness and respect we deserve," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY," he added.

Trump explained that former President Barack Obama, "gave them a waiver so they could get around the BUY AMERICAN Act, and not use any American products, including our Steel."

"United States of America get — Absolutely NOTHING! Ontario won't even put U.S. spirits, beverages, and other alcoholic products, on their shelves, they are absolutely prohibited from doing so and now, on top of everything else, Prime Minister Carney wants to make a deal with China — which will eat Canada alive," Trump contended.

"The first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup," the Republican added.

In that sense, he highlighted all that the United States has given to Canada "With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset. The revenues generated because of the U.S. Market will be astronomical."