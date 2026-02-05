Avianca resumes daily flights between Colombia and Venezuela after two months of suspension

Published by Diane Hernández 5 de febrero, 2026

Colombian airline Avianca announced Thursday that it will resume its daily flights between Bogota and Caracas, suspended since late last November, with a return to operation scheduled for Feb. 12, 2026.

In an official statement, the company stated that the decision was made after a "comprehensive evaluation of the operational and air safety conditions" carried out in coordination with the aeronautical authorities of Colombia and Venezuela.

According to published details, the Bogota-Caracas route will be operated with a daily frequency: flight AV142 will depart from the Colombian capital at around 7:40 am local time, arriving in Caracas at 10:40 am, while the return flight (AV143) will take off from Maiquetía at 12:10 pm and land in Bogota at around 1:15 pm.

Ticket sales are now available

Ticket sales are now available on Avianca's different channels, including its website, mobile application, physical agencies and points of sale, as part of the preparation for the resumption of operations.

The suspension at the end of November occurred when several international airlines, including Avianca, discontinued their services to Venezuela after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued safety warnings related to military activity in Venezuelan airspace and the southern Caribbean Sea, in a context of regional tensions.