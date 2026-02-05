Florida teenager arrested in Florida accused of planning armed attack on church

Published by Diane Hernández 5 de febrero, 2026

Authorities in Hillsborough County arrested a 14-year-old teenager, identified as Jose Pagan Jr, charged with terrorist threats and possession of child sexual abuse material, after detecting an alleged plan to perpetrate a shooting at a church near his residence in the central Florida town of Wimauma.

According to reported by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), the threats consisted of written and electronic messages describing the intent to carry out an armed attack of a mass nature. The investigation determined that the juvenile had access to firearms and had targeted a church in the area.

Local media, including FOX 13 News, indicated that authorities linked the teenager to a extremist group of Satanic and neo-Nazi ideology, known as the Temple of Love, categorized by investigators as a hate organization with a nationwide presence.

Sheriff Chad Chronister underscored the seriousness of the case and warned of the importance of parental supervision.

"Do not allow the age of this suspect to reduce the seriousness of the crimes.There is no such thing as overprotection when it comes to the safety of our children," he said. "It is critical for parents to monitor minors' online activity, who they interact with and what content they consume."

Authorities said Florida state prosecutors will evaluate whether the teenager will be prosecuted as an adult, a decision that will depend on a review of the evidence and applicable law in this type of offense.

The case comes against a backdrop of growing concern about the radicalization of minors through digital platforms and early access to violent and extremist content.