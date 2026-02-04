Colombia's main cartel suspends peace talks following Trump-Petro deal

Published by Diane Hernández 4 de febrero, 2026

Clan del Golfo, considered the main drug trafficking cartel in Colombia, announced that it will temporarily suspend peace talks being held in Qatar with the government of President Gustavo Petro, in reaction to a recent agreement between Petro and Donald Trump to intensify military and intelligence actions against its leadership.

The decision was communicated by the criminal organization through its account on X, in which it pointed out that the measure constitutes "an attack against the good faith and commitments" assumed at the negotiating table in Doha, and that it would withdraw "provisionally" while its members consult internally on what was announced.

A turnaround after a bilateral agreement

The suspension of negotiations comes after Petro and Trump agreed during a meeting at the White House to prioritize cooperation in targeting Colombian criminal leaders, including “Chiquito Malo,” head of Clan del Golfo. This cooperation pact includes intelligence and joint security actions that, according to the organization, contradict the peace commitments in Qatar.

Members of the Colombian government confirmed to AFP that the X account that reported the decision belongs to the organization, which also calls itself the Ejército Gaitanista de Colombia (EGC), with roots in paramilitary structures in the country.

Context of a complex peace process The peace talks between Petro's government and Clan del Golfo formally began in September 2025 in Doha, mediated by Qatar and other countries, in an attempt to de-escalate violence and move toward demobilization of the group in exchange for legal benefits and social programs. Preliminary commitments were agreed at these meetings, such as the creation of concentration zones for combatants and pilot plans for substitution of illicit crops in some municipalities affected by the violence.



However, the process had registered previous tensions, both due to disagreements between the parties and the classification of Clan del Golfo as a terrorist organization by the United States. According to analysts, this designation could hinder the "security guarantees required" to advance an effective agreement.

Regional and security effects

In addition to “Chiquito Malo,” the Colombian government has proposed coordinating actions with Washington against other armed leaders, such as Iván Mordisco, leader of FARC, and members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) on the border with Venezuela, in a joint effort that seeks to expand mechanisms to fight drug trafficking and organized crime.

Although the suspension is temporary according to the Clan del Golfo statement, it represents a significant obstacle to the "total peace" project promoted by Petro, which has already been the subject of both internal and external criticism due to the complexity of negotiating with armed groups involved in drug trafficking and violence.