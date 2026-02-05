Voz News: "Petro is brave and grandiloquent in Colombia but ended up almost on his knees in front of Trump"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de febrero, 2026

On Voz News, journalist Verónica Silveri interviewed political analyst D'Mar Córdoba about the balance of the visit of Colombian President Gustavo Petro to the White House, where he held a meeting with President Donald Trump after several months in which both presidents have come to star in strong crosswords that put relations between the United States and the South American nation on edge.

"Gustavo Petro cannot act differently because he knows that getting off the OFAC list only depends on President Trump allowing it, otherwise he will remain there and once he leaves power he will have difficulties to move even within Colombia. [...] Petro like Lula da Silva or Claudia Sheinbaum never imagined that the president of the United States would be able to organize a surgical operation to remove the dictator Nicolás Maduro. There is a large dose of fear in Petro that the same could happen to him. [...] Petro, who is so grandiloquent and so brave in Colombia, ended up almost on his knees in front of President Trump.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.