Alex Saab, Maduro's powerful front man, arrested in Venezuela in raid with US authorities

Published by Virginia Martínez 4 de febrero, 2026

An operation carried out early Wednesday morning in Venezuela culminated with the capture of Alex Saab, a businessman accused of being a front man for the dictator Nicolás Maduro, as part of a coordinated operation between Venezuelan and U.S. authorities, a U.S. law enforcement official told Reuters.

The arrest represents a drastic turn in the political and judicial fate of Saab, who just a year ago had been celebrated by chavismo as a symbol of resistance following his release from a U.S. jail. According to the same source, he is expected to be extradited to the United States in the next few days.

A capture that reflects a new level of cooperation

The U.S. official stressed that this operation would not have been possible without the direct collaboration of the interim president of the Venezuelan regime, Delcy Rodriguez, who currently controls the security agencies and law enforcement agencies in that country.

The joint action suggests a new level of cooperation between Caracas and Washington, especially after the recent collapse of Nicolas Maduro's power and his own capture a month ago.

US indictment Saab was arrested in Cape Verde in 2020 and transferred to the United States, where he was held for more than three years on bribery charges. U.S. authorities singled him out as the centerpiece of a scheme that would have diverted around $350 million through the U.S. financial system via a currency exchange mechanism controlled by Venezuela's dictatorial regime.



In 2023, Saab received clemency from Joe Biden's administration as part of an exchange that allowed the release of U.S. citizens held in Venezuela. After his return, Maduro received him with honors, presented him as a hero of the revolution and appointed him Minister of Industry.

Political fall and arrest

Saab held that position until last month, when Delcy Rodríguez removed him from his post. Now, just weeks later, he again faces the possibility of being tried in the United States.

During his previous trial, Saab denied the charges and requested that they be dismissed on the grounds of diplomatic immunity. At the time of the prisoner exchange, an appeals court had yet to rule on that appeal.

Another key name arrested: Raúl Gorrín

In the same operation Raúl Gorrín was arrested, owner of the Venezuelan television network Globovisión, as confirmed by the same U.S. official.