The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported that a police helicopter crashed near Flagstaff while responding to an active shooter situation. The event, which killed at least two people, occurred Wednesday night.

"Tragically, during the incident, the helicopter crashed, killing both the pilot and the trooper/paramedic on board. Their identities will not be released at this time," the Arizona Department of Public Safety detailed.

In that regard, the department explained that prior to the crash, law enforcement officers were involved in a shootout with the suspect. The suspect, who suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds, was arrested.

"No other injuries were sustained during the incident. The AZDPS Major Incident Division will be taking the lead in the investigation of the shooting. AZDPS will also be working jointly with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board on the helicopter crash investigation. Further details will be released later," officials detailed.