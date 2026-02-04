Petro surrenders to MAGA: Offers Trump to 'Make Americas Great Again'

Montage of Petro's post on X about the photo of his meeting with Trump. AFP / VOICE .

Published by Israel Duro 4 de febrero, 2026

Gustavo Petro left the White House totally surrendered to Donald Trump and willing to collaborate with MAGA. According to the post uploaded by the Colombian president after the meeting with the Republican, the ex-terrorist wants to start working to "Make Americas Great Again."

The beginning of a beautiful friendship?

The Colombian president uploaded a photo of a MAGA cap in which he added an "S" to the word "America" and with the signature on the visor.

According to Petro's own publication, Trump liked the idea, with which perhaps we are living, paraphrasing Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca, "the beginning of a beautiful friendship."