ANALYSIS.
Petro surrenders to MAGA: Offers Trump to 'Make Americas Great Again'
The Colombian president uploaded a post to his social networks after the meeting at the White House showing a MAGA cap to which he had added an "S."
Gustavo Petro left the White House totally surrendered to Donald Trump and willing to collaborate with MAGA. According to the post uploaded by the Colombian president after the meeting with the Republican, the ex-terrorist wants to start working to "Make Americas Great Again."
The beginning of a beautiful friendship?
The Colombian president uploaded a photo of a MAGA cap in which he added an "S" to the word "America" and with the signature on the visor.
According to Petro's own publication, Trump liked the idea, with which perhaps we are living, paraphrasing Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca, "the beginning of a beautiful friendship."
An "Americas" that gives wings to the donroe doctrine
This marks the return of U.S. hegemony across the entire American continent, including South America, which during the Biden era had surrendered to Chinese overtures and investments.
World
Trump turns his gaze to the south: Latin America becomes his new geopolitical front
Diane Hernández