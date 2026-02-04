Voz News: "An overwhelmingly Democratic Congress could hinder the transition in Venezuela"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 3 de febrero, 2026

On Voz News, journalist Verónica Silveri interviewed political analyst Franklin Camargo on the consequences and implications of the capture of dictator Nicolás Maduro by the U.S. Army on January 3, in what represented one of the most important and significant moments experienced by both Venezuelaand the entire Western hemisphere so far this century.

"It is such a complex issue that there is a difference between what one would like, what is the ideal or perfect scenario, and the practical scenario, the feasible one. [...] I doubt very much that there will be elections in Venezuela this year, it is a reality because they cannot be held under the current scenario. Now, if there is a release of all political hostages, the closure of El Helicoide and all torture centers is carried out, political persecution is stopped and the country opens up in terms of economic investment, these will be steps that will show that Venezuela is changing. [...] Beware of the mid-term elections in the United States and the consequences they could have, because an overwhelmingly Democratic Congress that may try to stop Trump's actions in Venezuela, may be an element that hinders this process", said Camargo.

