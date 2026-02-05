US and Russia agree in Abu Dhabi to resume high-level dialogue on military issues

Published by Carlos Dominguez 5 de febrero, 2026

United States and Russia agreed to resume high-level military dialogue, reported the Pentagon on Thursday, just hours after the last treaty limiting the two nations' nuclear arsenals expired.

Russia had noted that, after the expiration of the treaty New START, it was no longer subject to limits on the number of nuclear warheads that it could deploy, a situation that could reignite an arms race among the major powers and encourage China to expand its arsenal.

This channel will provide constant military-to-military contact while the parties continue to work toward a lasting peace. However, it does not reverse or extend the expiration of the treaty New START.

The agreement to revive military dialogue between the two countries was reached after "productive and constructive progress" at peace talks on Ukraine held in Abu Dhabi, which were attended by Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) noted in a statement.

"Maintaining dialogue between militaries is an important factor in global stability and peace, which can only be achieved through strength, and provides a means for increased transparency and de-escalation," EUCOM said.

"Avoiding unintended escalation by either side"

Military communication between the two countries had been suspended in autumn 2021, just before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and its reinstatement follows meetings in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between General Alexus G. Grynkewich, commander of the U.S. European Command, and senior Russian and Ukrainian military commanders.

EUCOM specified that Grynkewich, in his capacity as NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, possesses the authority to maintain a military communication channel with the Russian chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, "to avoid miscalculation and to provide a means for avoiding unintended escalation by either side."

Grynkewich, for his part, expressed his readiness to launch this high-level dialogue.