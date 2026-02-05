Trump endorses Viktor Orban in Hungary's election

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump said Thursday he was giving his ally, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, his full support in Hungary's upcoming general election.

"Victor Orban is a true friend, fighter, and WINNER," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding that he "has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election" as prime minister.

Orbán quickly responded to Trump by posting on Facebook: "Thank you Mr. President!"

The Hungarian election, scheduled for April 12, will confront Orban, currently the longest-serving national leader in the European Union, with an unprecedented challenge.

He faces the challenge of winning a fifth consecutive term with the party of Peter Magyar, a former government member turned critic.

Orbán presents himself as a "safe choice" for Hungarians. Lately, Orbán has also launched a series of welfare measures benefiting first-time home buyers, mothers with at least two children and retirees.