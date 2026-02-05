Trump endorses Viktor Orban in Hungary's election
The Hungarian president quickly responded to the Republican by posting on Facebook, "Thank you, Mr. President!"
President Donald Trump said Thursday he was giving his ally, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, his full support in Hungary's upcoming general election.
"Victor Orban is a true friend, fighter, and WINNER," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding that he "has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election" as prime minister.
Orbán quickly responded to Trump by posting on Facebook: "Thank you Mr. President!"
The Hungarian election, scheduled for April 12, will confront Orban, currently the longest-serving national leader in the European Union, with an unprecedented challenge.
He faces the challenge of winning a fifth consecutive term with the party of Peter Magyar, a former government member turned critic.
Orbán presents himself as a "safe choice" for Hungarians. Lately, Orbán has also launched a series of welfare measures benefiting first-time home buyers, mothers with at least two children and retirees.
"I am honored to do it again"
Trump on Thursday praised Orban as a "truly strong and powerful leader."
"I was proud to ENDORSE Viktor for Re-Election in 2022, and am honored to do so again," Trump added.