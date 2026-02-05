Operation against human trafficking leads to over 600 arrests and 170 victims rescued in California

Published by Diane Hernández 5 de febrero, 2026

Authorities in Los Angeles on Tuesday announced the results of a sweeping statewide crackdown on human trafficking, which culminated in 611 arrests and the rescue of 170 victims, mostly exploited in the sex trade.

The operation, dubbed ”Recover and Rebuild,” ran for a week in late January and was part of the annual effort by the Los Angeles Regional Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, involving more than 80 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

At a press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna detailed that among those rescued were 156 adults and 14 minors, mostly victims of sexual exploitation rings. In addition, 71 suspected traffickers were arrested, along with 328 people accused of paying for sex, a figure authorities called significant.

"Human trafficking has no place in our communities, and this operation sends a strong message that it will not be tolerated in California," Luna said.

Operations in known prostitution corridors

As reported by The Los Angeles Times, the operations focused on known prostitution corridors, such as Figueroa Street, and also included parole and probation checks of people previously arrested for similar offenses.

One of the most relevant cases originated from a citizen complaint about a possible residential brothel in the city of Walnut, leading to the discovery of several properties used for sexual exploitation and the arrest of six alleged traffickers.

In all, 192 arrests were recorded in Los Angeles County alone, reported The San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton warned that traffickers "are putting barely teenage girls on the streets of Los Angeles to be victimized, repeatedly, over and over again."

From the streets and exploitation to social services

Authorities indicated that those rescued will be referred to social services for medical care, psychological and legal support.

Hamilton added that some of the alleged traffickers traveled from states such as Washington, Virginia, Idaho and Mississippi to exploit men, women and minors "for quick profit."

This year's figures exceed those of previous operations: in 2025 there were 547 arrests, and in 2024, 539. According to Luna, the increase reflects the task force's increased investigative capacity and better use of accumulated information.

The conference also highlighted the arrest of clients who pay for sex, pointing out that demand is a key factor in the persistence of the crime. It was even advanced that they are evaluating the creation of a public registry of individuals who pay for sex, similar to that of sex offenders, with the aim of deterring this behavior through public exposure.