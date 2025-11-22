Six airlines cancel connections with Venezuela after US warning

Published by Víctor Mendoza 22 de noviembre, 2025

(AFP) Six airlines on Saturday canceled their connections to Venezuela, after the United States warned civil aviation authorities about an "increase in military activity" amid the deployment of U.S. forces in the Caribbean, the airline trade union told AFP.

Spain's Iberia, Portugal's TAP, Colombia's Avianca, Trinidad's Caribbean, Brazil's GOL and Chile's LATAM canceled their operations, said the president of the Venezuelan Airlines Association (ALAV), Marisela de Loaiza.

She did not specify for how long the suspension will be.

The United States mobilized the world's largest aircraft carrier to the Caribbean along with a flotilla of warships and fighter jets for anti-drug operations, which Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro claims as a "threat" to force his removal.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday urged aircraft in Venezuelan airspace to "exercise extreme caution" due to the "worsening security situation and increased military activity in and around Venezuela."

"Threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including during overflight, arrival and departure phases of flight, and/or to airports and aircraft on the ground," the FAA said.

De Loaiza said that for the moment that Panamanian airline Copa, Air Europa, Turkish Airlines and Venezuelan airlines Laser and PlusUltra are still operating.

The United States plans to declare Cartel de Los Soles, led by dictator Nicolás Maduro, a terrorist organization.

Since September, U.S. forces have attacked more than 20 suspected drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific, killing 83 people.

In a statement, ALAV urged people "who have tickets on the different airlines serving Venezuela, and whose flights are scheduled for the coming days or weeks" to "be attentive to any notice from their airline."

On the web page of the International Airport of Maiquetía, the flights of TAP and Avianca appear as cancelled this Saturday.