Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex cancels shipment of oil to Cuba following pressure from the US

Published by Sabrina Martin 26 de enero, 2026

The Mexican state oil company, Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), canceled a shipment of crude oil that was scheduled to leave this month bound for Cuba, a supply considered relevant for the island amid its lingering energy crisis. The shipment was removed from the company's official schedule without a public explanation from Pemex or the Mexican Energy Ministry.

According to documents reviewed by Bloomberg, the shipment was scheduled to be loaded in mid-January and arrive in Cuba before the end of the month. The operation ultimately did not take place and was removed from thestate oil company's logistical schedule.

A turnaround that coincides with pressure from Washington.

The cancellation of the shipment comes at a time of increasing political pressure from the U.S. government towards the Cuban regime. Although no direct link between the two events has been confirmed, the withdrawal of the shipment temporarily coincides with a tougher stance from the White House regarding any economic or energy support to the island.

In recent days, Trump used his social network, Truth Social, to publicly warn that there would be no more oil or financial resources going to Cuba, urging the country's leadership to reach an agreement before facing major consequences. The message went out shortly after the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces.

Mexico had defended the shipments as humanitarian aid.

Before this decision, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had indicated that her government planned to maintain oil supplies to Cuba under the argument of humanitarian assistance. The island has been going through a situation for years a situation marked by recurrent blackouts, food shortages and a severe lack of fuel.

Mexico began sending crude oil to Cuba in 2023, after Venezuela significantly reduced its oil exports due to a drop in production. Since then, Pemex has dispatched on average one ship per month, equivalent to about 20,000 barrels per day, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.