Eduardo Bolsonaro in Voz News: "Lula da Silva is lobbying in favor of the cartels in Brazil"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de marzo, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Brazilian political leader Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair, on the news about the current situation in his country and the way in which the government of the socialist Lula da Silva is increasingly isolated in the region in the face of the rise of several right-wing governments.

"It is no coincidence that Colombia, Mexico and Brazil have been left out of the Shield of the Americas Summit. There is no confidence on the part of the Trump Administration towards these governments and we all know why. [...] Lula is lobbying in favor of these cartels, which the two largest in Brazil are the Red Command and the Grand Command of the Capital. Because on Saturday, when the Shield of the Americas started and Rubio put the order for Brazil to have its cartels recognized as narcoterrorists, the next day Lula's foreign minister called Rubio to ask him to please not declare these groups as narcoterrorists. So it's a lobby in favor of these groups.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.