Machado demonstrates her strength in Chile and announces a return to Venezuela in 'coordination' with her allies

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 12 de marzo, 2026

Venezuelan Nobel Peace Prize winner and opposition leader María Corina Machado traveled from Washington, D.C., to Chile for the inauguration of the new president, José Antonio Kast, in a trip that became something much bigger than a mere protocol presence during a change of command.

Machado, who had been in the United States for weeks holding intense meetings with allies in the capital, transformed her visit to Santiago de Chile and Valparaiso into a demonstration of political strength and international support, especially among the Venezuelan diaspora and her conservative allies in the region, such as the new Chilean President Kast and Argentine President Javier Milei.

¡El ❤️ venezolano late en Santiago!@MariaCorinaYA saluda a los miles de venezolanos que se concentraron en el Paseo Bulnes.



La libertad de Venezuela está cerca🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/Fx9ViLnbWc — Comando ConVzla (@ConVzlaComando) March 12, 2026

¡Aquí estamos!



¡Desbordamos Santiago de Chile, mis venezolanos! pic.twitter.com/MwmAI3XVwD — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) March 12, 2026

Machado, who traveled to Chile after her second meeting with President Donald Trump, arrived in the Andean country with a packed schedule, including attending the presidential inauguration in the Chilean Congress—where outgoing President Gabriel Boric handed over the presidential sash to Kast—meetings with international authorities, and, especially, a meeting with Venezuelans residing in Chile. That last event ultimately set the tone and ensured the success of the entire visit.

A multitudinous event

According to various reports, more than 17,000 Venezuelans gathered at Paseo Bulnes in downtown Santiago to listen to Machado, who was making her first major public appearance with a crowd since leaving Venezuela last December 2025. With thousands of compatriots waving Venezuelan and U.S. flags and chanting slogans against the Chavista regime, Machado promised an early return to the country for herself and the hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who yearn to return home.

"More than 700,000 Venezuelans live in Chile, they are good Venezuelans who have been forced to leave their land," she said, while thanking the Chilean authorities for welcoming them during the hardest years of the crisis. "I ask Chile to help us so that every Venezuelan can return to his or her country."

Machado used the event to insist that the movement for Venezuela's freedom is entering a new phase after the fall of Maduro. Before the crowd, she spoke of a citizenry that is beginning to lose its fear.

"The only thing the regime had left was to sow terror, and now that terror is over this citizen force is emerging," she said. "We all have to raise our voices for the political prisoners, we have to demand the closure of the torture centers."

During her speech, the Nobel laureate recalled her campaign slogan, revived at a crucial moment for her political future and for Venezuela's.

“Do you know what ‘until the end’ means? It’s the day I can hug each and every one of you in a free Venezuela,” she said. “See you soon, damn it. Back in our country!”

A coordinated return with allies

Hours earlier, during a press conference, Machado had directly addressed the question of her return to Venezuela. She did so in a measured but blunt manner, linking her return to the complex political process the country is undergoing and the international efforts to articulate a democratic transition.

"My return to Venezuela will be harmonious, coordinated with the allies, and once I can finish carrying out a mission that I came to fulfill," she said.

As she explained, the mission includes consolidating a network of political, economic, and diplomatic support to accompany the country's institutional reconstruction.

“I want the alignment of all vectors: not only of citizens and politicians, but also of economic, financial and energy actors; everyone who wants the same thing, a Venezuela that can advance to a democratic nation with the rule of law, with clear rules that are followed.”

Machado's remarks come after a meeting between her and the White House, previously reported by Caracol Radio and the Spanish newspaper ABC. According to VOZ, the meeting lasted longer than expected and was cordial. In addition to the Nobel laureate, President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles participated. During the meeting, the White House and Machado discussed the details and planning of the Venezuelan transition. Washington also conveyed a message of patience to Machado, who had announced her imminent return to Venezuela.

In that scenario, Machado publicly stated that the Venezuelan transition must lead to a major national political agreement, aligning herself with the three-phase plan for Venezuela announced by Rubio himself.

"I am going to return to Venezuela in the context of a great national agreement. This is not about one sector or one party, but about building a government for all Venezuelans," she said. "We are going to respect the rights of all."

For now, in Caracas, the one in power is Delcy Rodriguez, Maduro's former vice president, recognized by Washington as a transitional leader who meets the White House's demands.

However, Machado has insisted that the only lasting way out for Venezuela is a stable democracy with rule of law where freedom and private property are guaranteed.

"There will only be peace in Venezuela with freedom, and freedom comes with democracy," Machado said.

International gestures in favor of Machado

During her visit to Valparaíso, Machado also met with King Felipe VI of Spain—a meeting that, according to the newspaper ABC, was particularly warm and symbolic.

The images released by the Royal Household showed an initial formal greeting, followed by an embrace between the two leaders and then they held a private conversation. According to sources quoted by Spanish media, Machado thanked the monarch for the meeting and stressed Spain's role in the new Ibero-American geopolitical scenario.

The Venezuelan leader highlighted "the legacy of the kingdom in its leadership in Latin America" and called for Spain to take a more active role in supporting the Venezuelan democratic transition. She also criticized the current Spanish government, headed by Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez, for not taking "the side of the Venezuelan people."

"We would have expected Spain to have the leadership in this matter and we regret that this has not been the case. Decisive hours are coming and each government will make its decision, whether it is on the side of crime or on the side of justice, on the side of tyranny or on the side of the Venezuelan people," Machado said.

Felipe VI conveyed his respect and recognition for Machado and what she represents for the Venezuelan people, according to the same sources quoted by ABC.

Machado's visit to Chile also included meetings with representatives of the Spanish conservative party VOX and the organization Foro Madrid.

MEP Hermann Tertsch, the director of the Disenso Foundation, Jorge Martín Frías, and the director of Foro Madrid, Eduardo Cader, conveyed to the Venezuelan leader their support for completing the democratic transition, expressing their support for Venezuela to "recover freedom" and leave the Chavista regime definitively.

Machado also had pleasant meetings with Argentine President Javier Milei, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña, European Parliament Member Kinga Gál, Vice President of the party of Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán and Chilean President Kast himself, whom Machado accompanied to several events.

In addition, Machado was also received at the Santiago City Hall, along with Mayor Mario Desbordes and council members, who presented her with the Keys to the City and declared the Venezuelan opposition leader an Illustrious Guest.