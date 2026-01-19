Guatemala: President decrees state of siege after gang members kill eight police officers

Published by Williams Perdomo 19 de enero, 2026

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo decreed Sunday a state of siege in the country, where gangs in recent hours killed eight policemen and staged several riots in prisons with dozens of hostages.

This measure will allow the suspension of some constitutional guarantees to combat the gangs Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), considered terrorist groups by the United States and Guatemala, and accused of contract killings, extortion and drug trafficking.

"I have decided to decree a state of siege throughout the national territory for 30 days starting today" to "guarantee the protection and security of citizens," Arevalo said on national television.

The measure, which must now be ratified by the opposition-majority Congress, suspends rights of assembly and demonstration and permits arrests and interrogations without a warrant.

The president also announced that the police took control of three prisons where gang members had been holding 46 people since Saturday to demand that the leaders of these criminal groups be transferred to prisons with less security measures.

"It has been possible to reestablish total state control over the three prisons where the criminals had rioted," which have now been subdued said Arevalo.

The special measures come after gangs killed eight police officers in several attacks in the Guatemalan capital and surrounding towns.

"They have been cowardly attacked by these terrorists," said Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villeda.

According to the official, 10 other police officers were wounded, one alleged gang member was killed and more than a dozen were detained.

The government decreed three days of national mourning, and school is suspended on Monday, while the U.S. embassy asked its personnel to take "shelter" and avoid "crowds."

The president of Guatemala's congress, Luis Contreras, called for unity to face "one of the most painful and challenging moments" in the country.

Order restored in prisons

This Sunday, the authorities regained control of the maximum security prison of Renovación I, in the town of Escuintla, some 40 miles south of Guatemala City, and freed the nine guards who had been held hostage.

Uniformed soldiers entered with tanks and fired tear gas. After 15 minutes, they were able to control the prison and get the hostages out.

The Interior Ministry published a video on X where agents can be seen carrying the alleged leader of the Barrio-18 gang in handcuffs and with blood stains, whom the authorities identify as Aldo Dupie, alias "El Lobo" ("The Wolf").

The police also freed, together with the army, 28 hostages in the Fraijanes II prison, and another nine in Preventivo, to the east and on the outskirts of the Guatemalan capital, respectively.

According to Arevalo, there has not been "a single casualty" during these operations.

"These groups, desperate, wanted to instill terror and chaos," but "they will fail" because "we do not negotiate with criminals," he added.

Military in the streets

The Guatemalan minister of defense, Major General Henry Saenz, assured that the military "is going to continue in the streets" to continue "hitting" the infrastructure of organized crime.

"The state is going to use all the force and the monopoly of power to bring the peace that citizens need," Saenz said.

Police Director David Custodio warned that agents will be able to defend the lives of citizens "using their firearms" if necessary.